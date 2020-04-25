Irene B. Toth, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene B. Toth, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Omni Manor Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia.

Irene was born in Youngstown on April 9, 1926, and was a daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara Burcsak.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1944 and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Irene also worked at the Geordan Candy Factory on South Avenue in Youngstown for 25 years.

Along with her husband, Albert, she was active in the Chaney High School Athletic Booster Club and the Band Parents organization during the time their children attended Chaney and also after they graduated. Irene also served on her class reunion committee up to the class’s 70 year reunion in 2014.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling, especially to beaches and to Hawaii, as they did for their 50 year anniversary, and to Las Vegas, Aruba and Cancun, Mexico. She and Al also had a cabin in Pennsylvania, where they enjoyed hiking and sitting by the fire pit with their grandkids.

More than anything, Irene loved spending time with her grandchildren. She never missed any of their sporting events or musical concerts. She was one of their biggest supporters, so much so that she was once nearly ejected from a little league game for heckling the umpire!

Irene was a huge Ohio State football fan, and her and her husband attended many Ohio State football games, often bringing their grandkids to the games with them. She was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns.

Irene is survived by her sons, Albert J., Jr. (Jackie) Toth and George (Barb) Toth, along with Barb’s daughter, Barbara (Bill) Gonda; grandchildren, Bonnie (Jason) Ostrowski, Bill Gonda, Brad Gonda, Stephen Toth and Christopher (Sally) Toth; a brother-in-law, Stanley Artar; many nieces and nephews.

Irene’s beloved husband of 58 years, Albert J. Toth, Sr., whom she married January 21, 1947, passed away July 12, 2005. Besides her husband, her brothers, Andy, Steve and Louis Burcsak are deceased.

Due to the current virus pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services. Private services will be held Monday, April 27, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Private interment will follow the funeral home services and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Irene will be laid to rest next to her beloved Al.

Irene’s family thanks all the fantastic nurses, nurses aides, therapists, activity directors and social workers who all treated Irene so well, and took that “extra step” to help her have a good day each day.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.