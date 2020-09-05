Ida M. Gregory, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida M. Gregory, 79, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Ida was born May 12, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Ida Mae Moss Gifford and lived her entire life in this area.

She attended the Rayen School and worked at the General Electric Mazda Lamp Plant. Ida also was a caregiver to several people in this area.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Ida enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, travel, cooking, playing the organ and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ida will always be remembered for being a very giving and loving person who was never judgmental and who was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

She leaves three children, Anna Marie (Peter) Roscoe of Struthers, George D. (Linda) VanDyke of New Middletown and Phillip L. (Valerie) VanDyke of Austintown; two stepchildren, Lori (Dan) O’Neill of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Thomas, Jr. (Danielle) Gregory of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren, Mary Jane (Dave), Caleb, Rebecca, Justin, Eric, Olivia, Jeremy (Tiffany) Jimmy, Phillip, Stephanie, Cameron, Ashley, Ellen, Marian, Megan (Lilly), Amy (Mike) and Aaron (Jessica); several great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha (the late Buzz) Heffron; many nieces and nephews; a daughter-in-law, Sherry (the late Leroy, Jr.) VanDyke; a half-brother, Robbie; three half-sisters, Vera, Shirley and Brenda.

Ida’s first husband, Leroy H. VanDyke, died in 2000. Her second husband, Thomas Gregory, whom she married September 22, 2001, died November 11, 2018. A son, Leroy H. VanDyke, Jr. and a half-brother, Jack, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown OH 4509. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family, including the wearing of masks or face coverings. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ida and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will follow the calling hours.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

