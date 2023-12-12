AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard D. Hamrick, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, December 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Howard was born January 23, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a son of the late Ordy and Ona Cowger Hamrick.

He came to the Youngstown area after his Army discharge. Howard received his Honorably Discharged Certificate from the United States Army in February of 1963.

He proudly volunteered to serve in the United States Army beginning in 1955. While in the Army, Howard was a supplies specialist and approved parts and supplies which were directly sent to the men fighting on the front lines. Howard was stationed in France and Germany during this time and enjoyed touring the country on a Vespa scooter with his Army buddies.

He worked for Republic/LTV Steel for many years before he retired.

Howard attended Highway Tabernacle.

He greatly loved animals, photography, and watching the Indianapolis 500. Every other Friday, Howard would visit Roger’s Flea Market where he would sell goods to those in attendance. He enjoyed his Fridays at Rogers and greatly enjoyed making friends and socializing over the years.

He was a compassionate and loving man who was a friend to everyone, and he graciously enjoyed helping others. A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, Howard greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to fish and camp while visiting West Virginia.

Howard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Hamrick will be forever loved and cherished by his wife of 45 years, Judy E. Hamrick, whom he married November 11, 1978; his two sons, Tony (Patricia) Hamrick of Mesa, Arizona, and Michael Hamrick of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; his daughter, Tammy (James) Vaughn, II of Boardman; six grandchildren, Anthony, Stephanie and Joshua Hamrick, Sydnee (Austin) Deventer, James P. Vaughn, III, and Alissa Vaughn; his sister-in-law Nancy (Steve) Markulin of Austintown and many extended family members and friends.

Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Hamrick and his beloved dog and companion, Toby.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens 3495 S. Canfield Niles Rd. Canfield, OH where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Howard’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project via https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to Angels for Animals 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.