GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard C. Beardman, 79, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at his home, following a brief illness.

Howard was born June 5, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of the late Eugene and Josephine Ritter Beardman, and was a lifelong area resident.

Howard was a graduate of Girard High School and subsequently served in the United States Air Force.

When Howard returned to the Youngstown area following his time in the Air Force, he attended Youngstown State University, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Howard worked for Mahoning County for over 20 years until he retired in 2002 as the head of the data processing department.

Mr. Beardman was a devoted Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald. He regularly attended daily Mass at St. Rose Church and previously, Howard attended Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Catherine Church in Lake Milton.

Howard was a model train enthusiast and enjoyed watching sports. He was a long time member of the Youngstown YMCA where he would regularly workout, play racquetball and basketball and make many friends. Howard greatly enjoyed nature and loved gardening, tending to his trees and many flowers.

Howard and his late wife Sharon, enjoyed many visits to Mill Creek Park, taking long walks and photographing all of the beauty nature has to offer.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his step-son, Steven and his wife, Ronda Pirko of Lake Milton; four grandchildren, Steven Pirko, Kelly Pirko, Carly (Christopher) Youngman, and Kara Pirko; one great-grandson, Christopher Youngman; his sister, Margaret (Steve) Smolak, and many extended family members and friends.

Howard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of nearly 15 years, Sharon Pirko Beardman, whom he married, August 9, 1975, passed away June 11, 1990.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, St. Catherine Church 1254 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, OH 44429.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Howard will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, Howard’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley either through their website at https://rescuemissionmv.org/donate/ or mailed to 1300 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

