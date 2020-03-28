Henry Lepore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Henry Lepore, 90, announces with profound sadness his passing, a one-of-a-kind, tenacious, vivacious husband, father, grandfather and friend to all whose lives he touched. He left this life peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

A first-generation Italian American, Henry was born at home on July 16, 1929 in Campbell. He was the first of four sons born to Mary and Sam Lepore.

Henry witnessed incredible changes to his world, being born the year the Great Depression began. His father and some of his uncles worked together to build a house for his family when Henry was a child. They lived in that house until 1946, when his father became ill and was advised to quit his job. They sold the house and bought a grocery store, where young Henry was the butcher.

Henry graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947 and attended Youngstown College, where he studied Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. Graduating in 1951, Henry married and was drafted into the U.S. Army while the country was at war with North Korea. He was sent to officer training school and became a lieutenant. While college taught him about business, the army taught him valuable life skills. It also taught him how to throw a hand grenade.

After being discharged from the Army, Henry had three children with his first wife, June Lepore and lived and worked in Youngstown. He also attended Harvard School of Business. In 1962, he moved his family to California where he worked and lived for 21 years. There in California, he had his fourth child. He became interested in the Unitarian Universalist Church and in 1976, he earned a Master of Divinity from Starr King School of Ministry in Berkeley.

Henry returned to Youngstown in the early 1980s and later studied massage therapy. He also took up running and completed four marathons in Honolulu over the next decade. Throughout his ensuing travels around the country and the world, he always returned to his favorite place, Youngstown. He considered himself a true “Youngstonian”, born and raised.

Henry was known for various “Henry-isms”, thought-provoking or simply funny one-liners that he repeated often, such as, “Is it better to have what you want or want what you have?”

He loved to build or remodel homes and this was in his family’s blood. He also enjoyed playing cards or bocce with family and friends, golfing, writing, reading, working with non-profits, dancing and watching football.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family and they enjoyed spending time with him, too. He is loved by many who remember his handsome looks, charming ways, kind and adventurous spirit, zest for life and love of a good party.

Henry leaves and will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, Judith Szabo Lepore, who had been with him for 23 years; his brothers, James and Raymond (Theresa) Lepore; three children, Cindy (Ken) Lepore Hart, Ken Lepore and Gina Lepore; five stepchildren, Jeff (Kristi) Terlecki, Justin Terlecki, Sarah (James) Rhodes, Jacob (Lisa) Terlecki and Josh (Kristina) Terlecki; nine grandchildren, Henry and Dominic Lepore-Dessert, Nicholas, Tyler, and Jacob Lepore, Cameron and Nicole Anne Lepore Hart and Gabriel and Caetano Godinho-Lepore; seven stepgrandchildren, Lila Pahel, Isaiah Grazier and Ethan Rhodes, Carmen and Rosie Terlecki and Benjamin and Annalise Terlecki.

A brother, Myron (Beth) Lepore and a daughter, Laura (John) Lepore-Dessert, preceded him in death.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of his life will take place later this summer.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Lepore, please visit our floral store.