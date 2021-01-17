Helen Ruscak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ruscak, 93, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully early Thursday afternoon, January 14, 2021 at Omni Manor after a long and fulfilling life.

Helen was born September 20, 1927 in Youngstown, the youngest of 11 children of the late John and Rosie Toth and she lived her life in this area.

After her marriage in 1950, she became a loving and beloved wife, mother and homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Ruscak was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed baking and sewing, going to the local casino (which she especially enjoyed when celebrating her 93rd birthday this past September). Most importantly, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

Helen leaves three daughters, Kathy (Jack) Kodash of Boardman, Paulette (Rick) Baldwin of Canfield and Christine “Bunny” (Rick) Vickers of Austintown; five grandchildren, Melanie Kodash (Aaron Olson), Nicholas (Daisha) Pollock, Missy (Christian) Peters, Ricky Vickers and Randy Vickers and three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Maelynn.



Her husband of over 47 years, Paul Ruscak, whom she married November 18, 1950, passed away July 9, 1998. Besides her husband, all of her siblings are deceased.

Because of the current pandemic, private services only will take place at St. Brendan Church. Please keep Helen and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Committal will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.