Helen Mary Lesigonich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mary Lesigonich, 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

Helen was born August 21, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Dudash Ragan and she lived in Youngstown for most of her life.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and in the mid-1940s she lived at Rita’s Home for Businesswomen on Broad Street in Columbus while she worked in the Ohio Statehouse for the local state representative at the time.

Helen was a beloved stay-at-home-mom after her marriage in 1949 and it was something she truly enjoyed. She was an active parent and was very involved in her children’s lives and activities. In her younger years, she was a member and president of the Adams Elementary School PTA.

In 1974, Mrs. Lesigonich entered the public workforce and was employed by Youngstown State University, working for the YSU Library in the Acquisitions Department, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, a member of the church’s St. Anne Guild and volunteered for the pyrohy and kolachi fundraisers.

Helen was also an active member of the American Businesswomen’s Association.

Helen enjoyed crocheting as a hobby and her family was often “blessed” with one of her afghans. She also enjoyed playing bingo, internet cafés and casinos and she loved to go for breakfast at C’s Waffles on South Avenue.

Her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Steve “Legs” Lesigonich, whom she met at a dance at Krakusy Hall in Youngstown and married October 15, 1949, passed away September 5, 2004.

Helen leaves four children, Robert Lesigonich of Chardon, Theresa (Ronald “Jeff”) Maley of Mt. Vernon, Thomas Lesigonich of Boardman and Charles Lesigonich of Reynoldsburg and three grandchildren, Holly (Edwin) Wiley, Rebecca (Josh) Brigham and Matthew Maley.

Besides her husband, four brothers, John, Andy, Paul and Edward Ragan also preceded Helen in death.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, March 27, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Due to the current virus pandemic, no public calling hours or services have yet been scheduled but a public Memorial Service will be planned.

Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown was entrusted with Mrs. Lesigonich’s arrangements and the funeral home’s website will be updated when public services are to be scheduled.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 526 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.