POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Kozlow, 98, passed away Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, at Briarfield Place in Boardman after a long and fulfilling life.

Helen was born December 13, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Elias and Mary Bodnar Marunczak and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1942 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at Metal Carbide as the secretary to the president during World War II. She later dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Kozlow was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church and was a former member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was active in many organizations within the church including the Holy Trinity Boyan Choir, the St. Anne’s Guild and the St. Anne’s Choir with her husband, Nick.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Richard N. Kozlow of Garrettsville and Dr. James (Janet) Kozlow of Poland; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Sue Yourst Frank of Boardman and many extended family members.

Her husband, Nicholas Kozlow, whom she married October 6, 1946, passed away April 12, 2001. A son, Philip G. Kozlow, also preceded Helen in death.

Private services were held Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.

Interment followed the funeral service at Poland Riverside Cemetery where Helen was laid to rest next to her husband, Nick.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.



To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.