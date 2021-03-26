Helen L. McVicker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. McVicker, 89, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, at her home at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge.



Helen was born September 9, 1931, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Pupich Tusin and was a lifelong area resident.



She was a loving and devoted homemaker and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. She loved sharing her life with her family and she enjoyed arts and crafts, collecting angels and playing bingo.



Helen leaves two daughters and two sons-in-law, Cathy and Michael Marinecz and Cynthia and Louis Johnson, all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Catherine (Dan) Ronci, Christine Rogers, Corey Marinecz, Daniel Rogers and Jennifer Rogers; a great-granddaughter, Calie Ronci and a sister, Rosemary Gonda of Youngstown.



Four sisters, Margaret, Caroline, Mary and Ginny and four brothers, Bill, Walter, Macky and Richard, are deceased.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 29, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the service.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Helen and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

To send flowers to Helen’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.