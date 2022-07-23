WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Marshall, 91, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Armstrong Memory Care in Warren.

Helen was born December 8, 1930, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leonard and Louise Eck Brickner.

She moved with her young family to Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1958, then relocated to Warren with her husband in 2018.

She was a graduate of Lake Geneva High School in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and attended Business College in Milwaukee.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at Divine Providence Hospital for five years before beginning a long career as a medical secretary for Dr. Charles Lehman and Dr. Naidu.

She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and volunteered her time for many years at the church fund raising activities.

Helen left behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 70 years, Ralph H. Marshall, whom she married January 5, 1952; four daughters, Mary Marshall (Russell Dexter) of Wayland, Massachusetts, Margaret (John) Frith of Galeton, Pennsylvania, Theresa (Max) Shifflet of Cortland and Kathleen (Allen) Thoms of Page, Arizona; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Helen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A grandson, Robert Marshall Machanic; her sister, Rosemary Montgomery and her brother, Joseph Brickner, preceded Helen in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Robert Church 4659 OH-46, Cortland to celebrate the lives of both Helen and Ralph.

The family is deeply indebted to the staff of Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living Facility for the professional and loving care they provided to both Helen and her husband, Ralph during the past four years.

The Marshall family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Helen and Ralph Marshall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

