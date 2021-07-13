Helen “Kathy” Rago, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen “Kathy” Rago, 77, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully Monday morning, July 12, 2021, at Salem West Healthcare Center.

Kathy was born October 15, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Blazek Rago, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1961 graduate of East High School and worked in various positions at the Dollar Savings & Trust Company/National City Bank, retiring after 25 years.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Family was very important to her and Kathy loved the time she spent with her family, especially at Lake Milton and her trips to Florida to visit her daughter. Kathy was a very social person and enjoyed visiting casinos with her sisters. She also loved dancing.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Thomas Kussic of Lakewood; her daughter, Jennifer (Raymond) Knisley of Winterhaven, Florida; two grandchildren, Zachary Cartwright and Jacob Knisley; a sister, Marie (George) Karas of Struthers; two brothers, Vincent (Sheri) Rago of Austintown and John “Jay” (Kellie) Rago of Lake Milton and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Kathy will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A sister, Diane Drummond, preceded Kathy in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Private committal will take place at a later date and will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Kathy’s family thanks the staff of Salem West for the kindness shown and care given to Kathy during her stay.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.