Helen Jean Boodry , Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Jean Boodry, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, June 26, 2021, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born April 16, 1943, in Warren and was a daughter of the late John and Eleanora Bryan Thomas.

Helen lived most of her life in this area but spent 17 years living in Des Moines, Iowa.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She later attended truck driving school, where she learned to drive tractor-trailers. She worked as a truck driver for eight years with her husband, Stanley.

Mrs. Boodry was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.

She greatly enjoyed line dancing and working the state fair when she lived in Iowa but most of all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of nearly 48 years, Stanley Boodry, whom she married in July of 1973; five daughters, Roselynn (Bill) Stoy, Deborah (Keith) Reynolds, Cathy Zepeda, Lorry (Daniel) Gross and Michelle (Anthony) Leydens; six granddaughters, Jamie Bidwell, Victoria (Christian) Terrones, Devin Zepeda, Jacqueline Stoy, Faith Gross and Jewell Johnson; seven grandsons, Michael Polson, Joseph Fox, Keith (Stephanie) Reynolds, Ben (Megan) Reynolds, William Stoy, William Bidwell and Christopher Fox; 10 great-grandchildren, Douglas, Alex, Lucas, Lyric, Chloee, Emery, Hailey, Gabriel, Clover and Alder; a sister, Beverly Tascione of Girard and many nieces; nephews and extended family members.

Helen Jean will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents; her first husband, Jack Airato; a great-grandson, Hendrix; a son-in-law, Julian Zepeda and three sisters, Louise Garcia, Nancy Magliocca and Elsie Blakely; preceded Helen in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Boulevard, Austintown, where a Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.



Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

To send flowers to Helen’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.