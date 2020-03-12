Helen F. Brdek, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen F. Brdek, 98, passed away Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born November 2, 1921, in Niles, a daughter of the late John and Frances Bartolic Wodogaza and was a lifelong area resident.

She briefly worked at Niles Steel Products before dedicating her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Brdek was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She was also a member of the Girard Multi-Generational Center, the Mt. Carmel Society, the Red Hat Ladies, the Girard Seniors and the Old-Timers.

She greatly enjoyed listening to polka music, loved to polka dance and was a frequent polka dancer at the Avon Oaks Ballroom. Helen also enjoyed cooking and most of all, she enjoyed her family and cherished the many memories they made together.

Helen leaves to cherish those memories three daughters, Sue (James) Phillips of Hubbard, Mary Jane Brdek of Girard and Jeannie (Dan) Mackiewicz of Cortland; a son, John (Holly) Brdek of Mineral Ridge; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many extended family members and many friends.

Her husband of 53 years, John M. Brdek, whom she married May 18, 1945, passed away July 21, 1998.

Besides her husband, a sister and five brothers, preceded Helen in death.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main Street, Girard where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Girard Liberty Union Cemetery, where Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

Helen’s family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 5 South; the staff of Briarfield at Ashley Circle and the staff of MVI Hospice, for the kindness shown and care given to Helen and her family during her illness.

