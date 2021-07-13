Helen Esposito, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Esposito, 88, passed away late Sunday afternoon, July 11, 2021, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Helen was born in Campbell on the Fourth of July in 1933 and was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Suhar Sulak.

She was a lifelong resident of Campbell and graduated in 1950 from Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked for a time for Anchor Cigar, where she met her future husband, Michael Esposito.

An excellent cook who loved entertaining, Helen worked in her later years catering events at the Croatian Home. Mrs. Esposito was very proud of her Ukrainian Heritage and traditions and she will always be remembered as a “people person” who truly loved her family and friends. She also loved to travel and to go places, whether it be on a trip to Hawaii with her son, or on many day trips with her daughter.

Helen was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Michael J. Esposito, whom she married January 21, 1969; her daughter, Michele Esposito (Steve Hanna) of Campbell; her son, Robert (Joyce) Zastany of Crossville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Rob Zastany, Rebecca (Ben) Wilson and Mark (Alexandra) Zastany, who affectionately called her “Gigi;” three great-grandchildren, Cecilia, Lukas and Erick; a sister, Amelia Parimucha of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Mary (Albert) Blazo of Canfield; several nieces and nephews and her adorable cat and “best friend,” Mya.

A son, Glenn Zastany and three sisters, Anne Soroka, Stephanie Martin and Pauline Nachim, preceded Helen in death.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, where a panachida will be held in her memory at 5:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, July 15, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Provider Church, 633 Porter Avenue, Campbell, with Msgr. John Zuraw officiating. Committal services will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Helen’s family expresses their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Hospice House for the kindness shown and care given to Helen and her family during her final days.

Vichnaya Pamyat! (Memory Eternal)

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.