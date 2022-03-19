YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Tatarka, 89, passed away Thursday evening, March 17, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.

Helen was born December 20, 1932, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Mayoros Fintor and was a lifelong area resident, growing up in the “Monkey’s Nest” neighborhood.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

In her younger days, Helen worked for Ohio Bell. She later went to work at Sears in the Southern Park Mall in the women’s wear department where she worked for 32 years, retiring in 1998.

Mrs. Tatarka was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church.

Helen was a member of the Sears Friendship Club where she served as president for ten years. She was also a member of the American Business Women’s Association. Helen enjoyed attending monthly luncheons with her neighborhood ladies and was often times in charge of organizing and planning the monthly reunion.

She enjoyed collecting snowmen, reading, working crossword puzzles, watching television, specifically the game show network and spending time with her family. Helen especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Tatarka leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Susan (James) Gorski of Franklin, North Carolina, Stephen (Janice) Tatarka of Warsaw, Virginia, Judith Kripcak of Austintown; five grandchildren, Rachel (Patrick) Gannon of Warren, Stephan Tatarka of Horesheads, New York, Adam (Megan) Gorski of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, P.J. Kripcak of New Castle and Sarah (Ricky) Norris of Franklin, North Carolina; ten great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.

Helen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Steve Tatarka, whom she married November 20, 1954, passed away February 22, 1977.

A sister, Rose Tatarka, also preceded Helen in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date, where Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.