GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Jean “Cookie” Cowles, 80, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Hazel, who was affectionately known as Cookie, was born December 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles Lovitz and Thelma Thomas Lovitz.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1960 graduate of Girard High School and worked at Petro on Salt Springs Road for over 15 years.

Cookie attended Churchill United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed playing cards with her card clubs, painting, making ceramics, working word search puzzles and crossword puzzles and baking. Most of all, Cookie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cookie leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Foster (Poppy) Cowles, Jr. of Girard and Jeffrey (Jackie) Cowles of Mineral Ridge; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Lindey, Brock, Riley, Delaney, Justyn, Ashley and Ember; eight great-grandchildren, Malakai, Norah, Julian, Zoey, Auburn, Brennan, Lincoln and Cordelia-Rose; a sister, Ann (Robert) Arquilla of Girard and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Her former husband, Foster Jesse Cowles; an infant grandson, Jesse and three brothers, Charles, William and George Lovitz, preceded Cookie in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard.

Private interment will take place at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge.

