MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. Baumgartner II, 76, passed away Friday evening, July 21, 2023, at his home following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease with his family by his side.

Harry, who was affectionately known as “Hap”, was born January 23, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Harry and Virginia Valinger Baumgartner and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a drywall hanger for over 30 years.

Hap proudly served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and most of all, Hap enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Hap leaves to forever cherish his memory, his wife of 56 years, Linda Hough Baumgartner whom he married October 21, 1967; his son, Harry G. Baumgartner III of McDonald; his daughter-in-law, Jill Baumgartner of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Harry G. Baumgartner IV of Columbus and Ava Baumgartner of Youngstown and his brother, Albert Baumgartner of North Jackson.

Harry was preceded in death by his son, Mark Oliver Baumgartner; his brother, John Baumgartner and his sister, Carol Lytle.

Interment with military honors will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

A Celebration of Harry’s life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at his home in McDonald. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

