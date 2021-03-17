Harold Kenneth Swoger, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Kenneth Swoger, 70, passed away early Saturday evening, March 13, 2021, at The Cleveland Clinic from complications of a brain aneurysm he suffered the previous Monday night at his home.

Harold was born August 10, 1950, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Samuel and Virginia Stevenson Swoger.

He was a 1968 graduate of Chaney High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Mr. Swoger attended Youngstown State University for a time and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War for four years, from 1969 until 1973. While serving in the Army, he attended a year of language school to learn Vietnamese at the Defense Language Institute at The Presidio of Monterey in California, and then attended a nine-week course in military intelligence at Fort Holabird in Maryland. He became a MOS Specialist, Order of Battle Technician and was sent to serve in Vietnam, where he interrogated prisoners-of-war.

After his service in the military, Harold worked for Hynes Industries and retired as a maintenance specialist in 2005 after 33 years of service with the company.

He was a very active member of American Legion Post No. 301; VFW Post No. 4237 and of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He truly loved participating the various functions at the American Legion and the VFW with his fellow veterans.

Mr. Swoger enjoyed golf, hunting, camping, travel and visiting casinos. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Harold leaves his beloved wife of 51 years, Joyce G. Harris Swoger, whom he married July 26, 1969; two children, Seth (Pam) Swoger of Youngstown and Sherri (Greg) Rosiak of Cuyahoga Falls; a granddaughter, Samantha Swoger; a grandson, David Rosiak; three brothers, David (Dorothy) Griffiths of Painesville, William (Maria) Griffiths of Box Elder, South Dakota and Samuel (Becky) Swoger of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

Two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Vietta and Joseph Duponty and Ollie and Bill Cook, are deceased.

Family and friends may visit and pay their respects to Harold from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Please observe all health guidelines when visiting with the family.

To those unable to pay their respects in person, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Harold and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

A private memorial service with military honors for the immediate family will follow the visitation, and will be held at the funeral home.

