Harold J. “Buddy” Sylvester, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold J. “Buddy” Sylvester, 80, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 11, 2021, of natural causes at his home.

Harold was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Youngstown, and was a son of the late Harold Sylvester and Theresa Vallati Sylvester Mikula.

He was raised in the Brier Hill neighborhood of Youngstown and graduated from The Rayen School.

Mr. Sylvester worked many different jobs. He enjoyed reading, bowling and he was fond of playing tennis. He liked visiting casinos, watching sports and liked softball, baseball and football. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he especially enjoyed his grandchildren and watching them play sports.

Buddy was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Sylvester leaves to cherish his memory five children, Linda (Paul) Rossi of Liberty Township, Mary Jo Yash of Struthers, Michael (Kathy) Sylvester, Sr. of Liberty Township, Tony Sylvester of Warren and John (Joy) Sylvester of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, David (Katie) Yash, Dayna (Matthew) Chernisky, Dori, Tori and August Sylvester, Michael Sylvester, Jr. and Hannah Sylvester; three great-grandchildren, Carter and Logan Chernisky, and Mia Sylvester and three brothers, James (Barbara) Sylvester of Austintown, John (Mary) Sylvester of Boardman and Frank (Patricia) Sylvester of Youngstown.

A brother, Robert Sylvester; two sisters-in-law, Ruth and Joann Sylvester and a son-in-law, Robert Yash, are deceased.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

