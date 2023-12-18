YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Butch” Hagerty, Jr., 76 of the city’s west side, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at his home

Harold, who was affectionately known as “Butch” was born August 9, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of the late Harold Hagerty, Sr. and Argatha Emery Hagerty and was a lifelong area resident.

Butch was a graduate of East High School.

He worked as a subcontractor, running heavy equipment at various steel mills across the Mahoning Valley for over 30 years before he retired in 2009.

Butch was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and also served the church as a security guard for several years after his retirement.

Butch was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved his Browns. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and he truly enjoyed spending his free time with his family and friends. Butch especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy and his loyal companion, Spanky.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Deborah Bindas Hagerty, whom he married July 17, 1976; his two sons, Harold “Butch” Hagerty III and Jason Hagerty (John Elliott); his two daughters, Kimberley Hagerty (Su-Ling) and Jennifer (Robert) Kephart; six grandchildren, Kyal, Aubree, Cole, Callie, Alexi and Glenda; a great-granddaughter, Kimberley Rose; his sister, Mary Lou (Richard) Hlinka and many nieces, nephews and great lifelong friends.

Besides his parents, three brothers, Patrick, Robert and James Hagerty and four sisters, Dora Garcar, Dolores Bobovynk, Anna Marzo and Kathleen Hagerty, preceded Butch in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Butch’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or to a charity of choice.

