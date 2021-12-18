GENEVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hans P. Hammerschmidt, 76, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021 at UH Geneva Medical Center.

Hans was born June 4, 1945 in Germany, a son of the late Johann Peter and Christine “Friedel” Bauerle Hammerschmidt, and came to Youngstown in August of 1954.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Hans proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Forrestal where he sustained a brain injury and subsequently became 100% disabled.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Hans leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Jennie (John) Trobek of Hubbard and MaryBeth Hammerschmidt of Johnson City, Tennessee; a brother, Nicholas (Linda) Hammerschmidt of Medina; two sisters, Inga Abraham of Parkville, Maryland and Jeanne Moore of Ridgely, Marlyland; two grandchildren, Anthony and Gabriella and several nieces and a nephew.

Hans will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him

His wife, Ann Rough Hammerschmidt, whom he married September 2, 1971, died January 23, 1993.

Private services were held Friday, December 17, 2021, at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

The family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution do so by supporting the Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA. 15212.

