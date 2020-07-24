Hal Wiggins, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hal Wiggins, 92, passed away early Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at Beeghly Oaks.

Hal was born Harold Wiggins, on May 19, 1928, in Summerville, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Harold A. and Helen Kunselman Wiggins.

Hal moved to this area with his family as a child and later to New York City, where he became an actor. He moved back to this area when in his 50s and worked for a time with Maria Volpini Realty.

Hal was very health-conscious and loved to walk and exercise. He loved drinking red wine, had a cantankerous and irreverent sense of humor and was usually, but lovably, cranky!

He leaves cousins, Marie Hoffman of Boardman, Glenna Wasko of Canfield, Cynthia Burke of Boardman and Patricia Vernucci of Florida.

Besides his parents; his stepfather, Howard Carrier, and a cousin, Robert G. Paterson, are deceased.

Per Hal’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Private committal will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

His family acknowledges and thanks the staff at Beeghly Oaks for the kindness shown and wonderful care provided to Hal. His family also thanks the staff of All Caring Hospice, all of whom were wonderful.

