Guy David Savastano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guy David Savastano, Sr., 94, passed away Friday morning, Janary 3, 2020, at Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Guy was born July 7, 1925, in Youngstown and was a son of the late Dominic and Jennie Schiavone Savastano.

Known as “Red” to his family and friends from Oak Hill Avenue, he was a lifelong area resident.

Guy attended St. Patrick School in Youngstown and was a 1943 graduate of South High School. He attended Youngstown College, where he was a member of the swim team.

Guy enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a machinist’s mate, proudly serving during both World War II and the Korean War.

In his younger days, Guy was the co-owner of Red’s Garage in the Fosterville neighborhood of Youngstown’s south side and later began his 41-year career as a locomotive engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn-Central and Conrail. He was elected Local Chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and represented the union members with integrity.

After his retirement from the railroad in 1986, Guy put his artistic craftsmanship to good use by joining his daughter and son-in-law at their frame shop, Always Yours, in Canfield and worked there building frames for 20 years.

Guy was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers.

He was an avid reader and made weekly trips to the public library. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking. His grandchildren loved his fried potatoes, homemade pasta sauce and “ronis.” He had a lifelong interest in cars, especially Cadillacs and often fixed the cars of his family and friends. He enjoyed watching foreign movies with subtitles, westerns and Jeopardy! every night, with his much-loved dog, Boomer.

Guy believed strongly in Catholic education and willingly sacrificed much to send his children to Catholic grade school and to Cardinal Mooney High School. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was the devoted caretaker of his wife when she became ill late in life.

His wife of nearly 62 years, Antonette La Volpe Savastano, passed away October 28, 2016.

Guy leaves his daughter and grandson, with whom made his home, Andrea Savastano and Ryan Babb; his children, Ann M. (Chuck) Woloschak, Guy D. Jr. (Kelly) Savastano, Paula (Bob) Hudock, Jeanna Savastano and Michelle (Mike) Ianazone; his dearly loved niece, Christina Buccino; his grandchildren, Chuck (Ashley) Woloschak, Jr., Joanna (Matt) Newton, David Woloschak, Nicholas Woloschak, Elena Savastano, Nina Savastano, Jennie (Steve) Hood, Bobby Hudock, Isabella Ianazone, Santino Ianazone and Salvatore Ianazone and his great-grandchildren, Dominick, Mila and Teagan Woloschak, Evelyn, Elliot and Jack Newton and Brayden Hood.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Savastano Buccino and Florence Savastano; a beloved aunt, Angela Schiavone Midlick and many special uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, at St. Nicholas Church on Fifth Street in Struthers, with Rev. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514; or to St. Nicholas School, 762 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 7, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.