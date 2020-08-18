Gustav Stephen Puskas, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gustav “Gus” Puskas, 92, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, August 17, 2020, at Briarfield at Ashley Place.

Gus was born November 4, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Mary Puskas and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Puskas attended Chaney High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Philippines, just following World War II.

Gus was a building repairman and a bricklayer with Bricklayers Union Local No. 8. He worked on many local buildings during his career, often repairing churches and he worked on the former Home Savings & Loan Building in downtown Youngstown, among many others.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

Gus enjoyed horse racing and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 3298 in Austintown.



He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Bokanovich of Canfield; his son, John (Lisa) Puskas of Vienna; three granddaughters, Michelle (Eric) Alleman, Lisa (Jamie) Skerkavich and Sarah Puskas and three great-grandchildren, Sophia and Stella Alleman and Geronimo Skerkavich.

A son, Richard Puskas; three brothers, John, Joseph and Robert Puskas; a sister, Mary Wellington and his companion of 29 years, Irene Galambossy, preceded Gus in death.

There are no public calling hours and private graveside committal services with military honors will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Since services are private, in lieu of flowers, please keep Gus and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

