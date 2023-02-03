YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scudday Roussel, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gregory was born August 5, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrisko Nikolich and came to the Youngstown area in 1972.

He was a graduate of West Mifflin North High School proudly served in the United States Navy where he was trained as a Navy Seal and was a frogman on different submarines.

He worked as an insurance salesman for Metropolitan Insurance Company and also worked as a car salesman for many years.

Mr. Roussel was a member of St. Christine Church and was active in many church functions and committees and also served as an usher.

Greg enjoyed golfing, collecting miniature liquor bottles, having over 2,000 bottles in his collection and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also very active with Mill Creek Jr. Baseball League for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, of 52 years, Barbara Kabo Roussel, whom he married July 10, 1970; his son, Matthew (Julie) Roussel of Milwaukee; two daughters, Donna (Michael) Senchesak of Canton and Pamela (Armondo) Basora of Canton and seven grandchildren, Alexandar Roussel, Therese Senchesak, Nicholas Roussel, Mia Basora, Gianna Basora, Ava Basora and Jacob Basora.

Greg will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will take place in the Spring and will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.