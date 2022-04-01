YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Gregory Becker, 72, of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, March 28, 2022, at his home.

Gregory was born May 19, 1949 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the only child of the late Wilfred and Marie Becker.

Father Becker was a graduate from St. Vladimir Seminary in New York, his first assignment was in Niagara Falls, New York. In the early 1980s, he moved to Warren, Ohio where he was a priest at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church for over 20 years. He then served as a substitute priest for St. Elias Orthodox in Jamestown, New York. Currently, he was a member and choir director of Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown. While at Saints Peter and Paul, he was instrumental in starting the adult Bible study, started the blessing of pets and was active in all stewardship projects of the church also.

He was also a member and former president of the MacIntosh User Group, formed in the mid 1980s. Father Becker led an excursion to MacIntosh Seminars, in Boston and New York, creating numerous musical church selections.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Justin, Ana and Maria; a grandson, Seamus; his Saints Peter & Paul Church family; his caregiver, Tom Drabick and his beloved dog, Rumor.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at the parish cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Rev. Gregory Becker’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.