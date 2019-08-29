Gregory A. “Greg” Shaffer, Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory A. “Greg” Shaffer, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home.

Gregory was born Dec. 22, 1952 and was a son of the late Arthur L. and Mary Alice Bizub Shaffer.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and worked as a licensed HVAC service technician for many years.

Greg enjoyed flying remote-controlled helicopters and was a diehard, avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, even during the many recent lean years. He also truly enjoyed Star Trek episodes and collecting Star Trek memorabilia.

Mr. Shaffer leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Tina Shaffer of Lowellville; his son, Alexander (Annemarie) Shaffer of St. Louis, Missouri.; his former wife, Vikki Shaffer of Thurmont, Maryland and siblings, Bonnie Rieb and Russell Shaffer.

Besides his parents, a brother, Richard Shaffer, preceded Greg in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Greg’s Life from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

