YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregorio F. DelValle, 93, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Beeghly Oaks following a courageous battle with dementia.

Gregorio was born July 4, 1930, in Puerto Rico, the son of the late Asinto and Juanita DelValle, and lived in the area most of his life, coming from Puerto Rico to Campbell in 1950.

Gregorio worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company Campbell Works for 20 years and retired when the mill closed.

Mr. DelValle was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Campbell.

He enjoyed fishing and watching baseball.

Gregorio leaves to cherish his memory his six children, Felix (Colleen) DelValle of Campbell, Michael DelValle and Daniel DelValle of Clear Lake, Florida, Angel DelValle, Elizer (Linda) DelValle of Struthers and Lizette DelValle of Hubbard; 13 grandchildren; his former wife, Maria Perez Roman of Campbell and three step-children, Jose Andino, Brenda Reyes and Marilyn Montes all of Youngstown.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service which will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.