Grace Marie Yavorsky Kavulic, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Marie Yavorsky Kavulic, 79, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, October 26, 2020, at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Grace was born June 11, 1941, in Youngstown, the beloved daughter of Joseph and Jean Polon Scavnicky.

She was a graduate of South High School and lived her life in the Mahoning Valley.

Grace was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Outside the home she worked as a medical assistant to Dr. Jordan Dentschoff for several years and later as Secretary and Administrative Assistant for 17 years for James A. Traficant Jr. in his roles as Mahoning County Sheriff and 17th District Congressman.

Grace was very active in the community. She served on the Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society of Mahoning County as well as Treasurer for the Board of D&E Counseling. She was a member and President of the First Catholic Slovak Union (FCSU) Branch No. 731 and Recording Secretary for FCSU District No. 14.

Grace loved to be of service as a volunteer, where she gave her time at the Oncology and Fusion Center of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, and the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center. A former Girl Scout Leader, Grace also bowled, played golf, enjoyed crocheting and was well-known for her baking and candymaking skills. She belonged to several card playing clubs, and in recent years added the playing of Mahjong to her many activities.

Grace was a devout Catholic. While growing up she and her parents were members of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Youngstown, where Grace participated in making pizza for the church’s fund-raisers. Later she became a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church with her husband, Jim and then a member of St. Matthias Church with her husband, John.

Grace married James V. Yavorsky on July 30, 1960. Grace and Jim were married for 23 years until Jim’s untimely passing on April 18, 1983.

She married John E. Kavulic on April 25, 1998. Grace and John enjoyed 19 years of marriage with John’s passing on March 29, 2017.

Grace leaves to cherish her memory four children, Kimberly Marshall of Deltona, Fla., Bonnie Mangan of Canfield, Denise Yavorsky of Boardman and James V. II (Tammy) Yavorsky of Lake Milton; 10 grandchildren, Amie, Bernadette, Erika, Daniel, Brianna, Amber, Kelsey, Ryan, Michael and Abbigail and two great-grandchildren, Drew and Emma, with two more great-grandchildren on the way.

Due to the pandemic, private services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, with a Mass of Christian

Burial to be celebrated at St. Columba Cathedral. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please remember Grace and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, Grace’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

