Grace L. Krall, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace L. Krall, 75, passed away at her home with her family by her side, early Monday morning, April 20, 2020, following a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Grace was born September 17, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leo and Anita Zizzo Connelly and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Krall was a dedicated homemaker who devoted her life to raising and caring for her family.

She later worked in housekeeping at the Sleep Inn in Mineral Ridge for eight years, retiring in 2010.

Grace enjoyed “treasure hunting” at garage sales throughout the area and she would often give away her found treasures to her family and friends. Grace enjoyed her family most of all and truly enjoyed the time she spent with them.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Christine (Gary) Staffrey of North Jackson, John Jones of Phoenix, Arizona, Joseph (Chantal) Jones of Canfield and James Conway of Boardman; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, with three more “on the way”; four siblings, Leah (Bob) Schnellbach of Lake Milton, John (Bonnie) Conley of Austintown, Leo (Doreen) Connelly of Boardman and Alberta (Frank) Fusselman of Austintown and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Grace will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A son, Robert Jones and a brother, Paul Connelly, preceded Grace in death.

A procession in Grace’s honor will leave Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and will arrive at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S. Canfield-Niles Road, for a 2:00 p.m. outdoor committal service at the mausoleum. All are publicly invited to this committal service but are kindly asked to remain in their vehicles during the service.