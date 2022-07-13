YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys M. Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at her home.

Gladys was born February 2, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Mary Stille and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1947 graduate of Chaney High School and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Johnson also worked outside the home at Northside Hospital, Olberg Manufacturing, Youngstown Welding and Chaney High School.

Gladys was a member of St. Brendan Church.

She enjoyed oil painting and painted portraits for Abey Studio. She also excelled in playing the piano and organ.

Gladys leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Lynda Johnson of Youngstown, Gus C. Johnson III of Austintown and Jennifer (Steve) Dunn of Canfield; six grandchildren, Jolynn (Thomas) Goldner, Trace Johnson, Gus C. Johnson IV, Corey Fusco, Devlin Dunn and Dalanie Dunn; two great-grandchildren, Giovonni Goldner and Gus C. Johnson V and many extended family members.

Gladys will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Gus C. Johnson, Jr.; a grandson, Jordan Johnson; two brothers, Russell Stille and Vincent Stille and a sister, Dorothy LoSasso, preceded Gladys in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m.

