AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Darby, 82, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023, at Omni Manor with her family by her side.

Gladys was born June 5, 1940, in Poland, a daughter of the late Thomas Mounts and Ada Wolford Mounts and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked at the 7 Mile Inn for 17 years and also worked at the Ice House Inn in Austintown for 13 years.

Mrs. Darby was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3298 in Austintown.

She enjoyed visiting casinos, playing poker, watching horse races, listening to country music, singing karaoke and dancing. Most of all, Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family.

Gladys leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 34 years, Robert Darby, whom she married September 13, 1988. Her daughter, Brenda Stankich of North Jackson; two step-children, Diana (Phil) Stabile of Austintown and Randy Darby of Mineral Ridge; three grandchildren, Karly, James and Joe; three great-grandchildren, Max, Kaius and Bella, and many extended family members.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A daughter, Debbie Mounts Champion, a granddaughter, Dawn, and three sisters preceded Gladys in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Four Mile Run Cemetery in Austintown.

Gladys’ family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Omni Manor and the nurses and staff of Crossroads Hospice for the kindness shown and care given to Gladys and her family throughout her illness.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.