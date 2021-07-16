Gerard J. “Jerry” Bettross, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Gerard J. “Jerry” Bettross, 79, passed away late Wednesday afternoon, July 14, 2021, at his home following a brief illness.

Jerry was born February 17, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Anna Mary Perl Bettross, and lived his life in this area.

Mr. Bettross attended both East and Wilson High Schools and served for a time in the National Guard.

He worked for 30 years as a structural ironworker for Union Local No. 207, retiring in 1989.

Jerry was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

He also belonged to the Mahoning County Coon Hunters Club, where he liked spending time and he was a member of Poland Lodge No. 766 F&AM.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and he loved the time he spent with his family, especially playing with and “spoiling” his grandchildren.

Jerry leaves his wife of over 56 years, Louise Hull Bettross, whom he married Jan. 9, 1965; two sons, Michael A. (Carla) Bettross of Poland and Jeffrey A. (Kerry) Bettross of Berlin Center; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Allen and Khloe; a sister, Ann Ference of Canfield and several nieces, nephews and several extended family members, all who lovingly called him “Uncle Jerry.”

A brother, Albert Bettross, a sister, Catherine Yanvari and an infant sister, Mary Ann Bettross, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Monday, July 19, and will continue at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Jerry’s family kindly asks that face coverings be worn during the visitation and services. To those unable to attend the visitation or Mass, or are uncomfortable doing so, please keep Jerry and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown following the Mass.

To send flowers to Gerard J. “Jerry” Bettross’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.