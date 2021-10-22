Geraldine Piccoli, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Piccoli, 80, passed away Wednesday morning, October 20, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Geri was born May 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Aloysius and Eleanor Kostecki Banasik and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1959 and worked for Packard Electric in both Warren and Austintown for 26 years, retiring in 1992.

Geri lived a full and active life. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and went to six games this past season. She enjoyed dancing at Kuzman’s and she collected panda memorabilia. She loved to garden and socialize with her neighbors and she enjoyed bingo games, trips to casinos and shopping with her sister. She loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren at their sporting or band events and especially liked when everyone was together for meals at her home.

Being a single parent, Geri will always be remembered as a loving and exceptional mom and “dad” to her son.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Geri leaves to cherish her memory her son, Mike Piccoli (fiancée, Lisa Smith) of Austintown; three grandchildren, Coleman Piccoli, Jacey Piccoli and Morgen Price; a sister, Mary Louise (Heinz) Bisutti of Boardman and a brother, Robert (Janet) Banasik of Northern Virginia.

A sister, Theresa Sabatino, preceded Geri in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, October 26, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.