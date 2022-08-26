YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” P. Miller, 95, passed away Monday afternoon, August 22, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by the love of her family.

Gerry was born August 26, 1926, to Israel “Sam” DePiore and Mary Maine DePiore in Youngstown, living first on Division Street in the Italian Brier Hill community and later on N. Evanston on the city’s west side.

She was a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School.

Immediately following graduation, Gerry married the love of her life, Louis C. Miller, on her 18th birthday, August 26, 1944. Lou and Gerry celebrated 67 years of marriage until Lou passed away on January 9, 2012.

She was an active member of St. Brendan Church for over 86 years and was a faithful Vatican II Catholic. For many years, St. Brendan Church and School were the center of her life, where she spent many hours volunteering her time with the PTA, Friday fish fries, the Altar and Rosary Society, the parish festival and other parish and school social events.

Gerry’s greatest passion, however, was assisting the children of St. Brendan School with reading and language. She was employed part-time at St. Brendan School as a teacher’s assistant. She loved her young charges and also engendered in her own children a passion for education; she herself being a lifelong learner. All five of the Miller children and all eight grandchildren, graduated from college, with many advancing to receive a variety of graduate degrees.

Gerry was a voracious reader throughout her life and instilled in her children a love of books at an early age with frequent visits to the public library. Although a Chaney graduate, she sent all five of her children to Ursuline High School and was a huge fan of U.H.S. because of the excellent faith-based academic, athletic and arts and science programs.

Mrs. Miller loved to travel within the United States and internationally, enjoying several trips to Italy and other countries with her children, brother and sisters. She was a fabulous Italian cook, though did not want her obituary to focus entirely on this singular outstanding talent. She was open-minded and took change in stride, except for insisting she remain in her home as her body suggested other, more viable options.

Let it be known that in her sunset years, Geraldine’s nightly ritual was to have at least one scoop of Graeter’s ice cream, which was shipped to her by her son-in-law, John of Cincinnati. What began with six pints twice a year, eventually became 12 pints three times a year, as she sought solace in these stressful times.

She is survived by her three sons, Father Ken Miller of Canfield, Pastor Emeritus of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, Gary (Linda) Miller of Boardman and Terry (Kathy) Miller of Tega Cay, South Carolina; her two daughters, Joyce Miller (John Paese) of Cincinnati and Judy (Nick) Ricci of Pittsburgh; her eight grandchildren, whom she adored, Jon (Kim) Miller, Stephanie Miller (Paul Maddock), Melissa Thuwis (Karel), Tyler Miller, Heather Miller, Sarah Paese (Eddie Diehl) and Natalie and Madison Ricci; her five great-grandchildren, Ivy and Luke Miller, Annabelle and Rosalyn Maddock and Luca Thuwis; one sister-in-law, Ann DePiore and numerous nieces, and nephews, extended family members and friends.

Gerry was a wonderful person and celebrated every birth, birthday and other significant life events and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her tough and singular determined courage will be a star we will look to nightly, knowing that by day she will be there too, forever shining and insistent.

Besides her parents and husband, her three younger siblings, William DePiore, Eileen Mattiussi and Joan Yardas and two brothers-in-law, Armando Mattiussi and Douglas Yardas, also preceded Gerry in death.

Calling hours for Gerry will be held from 3:30 – 5:15 p.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 5:30 p.m. with her son, Fr. Ken Miller, as the principal celebrant.

Private interment will take place Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Gerry will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Lou.

In lieu of flowers, Gerry’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, or The Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Villa Maria Road, Villa Maria, PA 16155, in Gerry’s memory.

Gerry’s family would like to thank the Humility of Mary Sisters, Zoe Ann and Marjorie, for their support over the years and especially Ursuline Sister Dorothy who over the past several months was a kind, generous and patient helper to Gerry in her home several days a week. Further thanks go to Dr. Brittany Bobovnyik and her staff and to the medical and professional staff at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in the ER and Intensive Care Nursing Units and the staff at Hospice House all of whom provided excellent and compassionate care in the final days of Gerry’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.