AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine F. Baker, 85, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, in the comfort of her home with her loved ones by her side.

Geraldine, who was affectionately known as Geri, was born February 12, 1938, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Walter and Victoria Suzelis Muzell.

Geri was raised in Campbell and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, class of 1955.

After her marriage, Geri settled in Austintown and dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Baker was a longtime active member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She was the Chaplain of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 213 – Ladies Auxiliary in Youngstown.

Geri enjoyed crocheting, family gatherings, holidays, traveling with her boyfriend, Edward and spending time at her mountain property north of Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Geri leaves to forever cherish her memory, her six children, Kenneth (Lesley) Baker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Thomas (Cynthia) Baker of Boardman, Victoria (Michael) Burton of Youngstown, Sharon Baker (Michael Bard) of Austintown, Rebecca (Lonny) Parry of Boardman and Aaron (Melissa) Baker of Hanoverton; her boyfriend of 27 years, Edward McFarland of Boardman; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Geri will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 35 years, Kenneth C. Baker, whom she married May 25, 1957, passed away January 10, 1991.

Three children, Pamela Balzic, Ronald Baker and infant Bruce Baker; a brother, Victor Headley and a sister, Jacqueline Wuckovich, also preceded Geraldine in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Geri will be laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Geri’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Church 4545 New Rd., Austintown, OH 44515, in Geri’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

