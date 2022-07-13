POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine E. Procick, 86, formerly of Berlin Center, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, at Wickshire Memory Care of Poland.

Geraldine was born February 6, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Jerry Nardella and Mary Barsodi Nardella and was a lifelong area resident, spending most of her life in Berlin Center.

She was a graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School and worked briefly at Packard Electric in Warren. She then dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family and later worked at Gorant Candies.

In her younger days, Gerri and her family were members of the former Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating and fishing. Gerri also enjoyed making ceramics and was “famous” for her porcelain dolls. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Procick leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Terry Procick of Florida, Joseph J. (Trena) Procick III of Berlin Center and Thomas (Susan) Procick of Berlin Center; a daughter, Diane (David) Olexa of Boardman; ten grandchildren, Terry, Beth, Tera, Joey, Jimmy, Tommy, Brittany, Emily, Jenna and Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Carol Cinnicola of Masury.

Her husband of 52 years, Joseph J. Procick, Jr., whom she married June 27, 1959, passed away December 22, 2011.

A daughter-in-law, Becky Procick and a sister, Marie Woloschak, also preceded Gerri in death.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown where Geraldine will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Gerri’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the memory care wing at Wickshire of Poland in Gerri’s memory.

Gerri’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Wickshire of Poland and the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.

