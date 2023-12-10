AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine A. Kravec, 84, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, December 7, 2023, at Omni Manor.

Geraldine who was affectionately known as Gerry was born May 3, 1939, in Smock, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Stefanko Bata and came to the Youngstown area in 1956.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years until retiring in 2001.

Mrs. Kravec was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed playing golf, shopping, socializing with her club ladies and Friday night dinner group. Gerry also enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, making new friends and being active in her community. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Gerry leaves to forever cherish her memory her four children, Larry Kravec of Mineral Ridge, Edward Kravec of Austintown, Linda Kolasky of Austintown and John Kravec of Tarpon Springs, Florida; seven grandchildren, Larry, Lynsey, Joe, Jennifer (Pat), John, Hannah and Haley; a great-grandchild, Piper; two sisters, Jeannette (Gerald) Bernard of Youngstown and Dorothy (Tony) Trimacco of Deerfield Beach, Florida; a brother, Thomas (Sue) Bata of Lake Milton and many extended family members.

Her husband of 62 years, Edward L. Kravec, whom she married May 31, 1958 passed away July 21, 2020.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Church 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Gerry’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Omni Manor and Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Gerry.

Gerry’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A Girard, OH 44420.

