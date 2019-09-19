Geraldene Sandor, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldene Sandor, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

Geraldene was born August 3, 1932, in Washington County, Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Andrew Drop, Sr. and Anna Huey Drop.

She was a graduate of Point Marion High School in Pennsylvania and came to this area in the mid-1960s.

Geraldene was a homemaker who also worked outside the home. From 1966 until 1974, she worked for Briel’s Flowers and later she worked for 20 years at General Motors in Lordstown.

Mrs. Sandor enjoyed spending time with her family and especially enjoyed “spoiling” her grandchildren. She also enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles.

Geraldene was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Her husband, Richard L. Sandor, Sr., whom she married April 30, 1955, passed away April 7, 2004.

Geraldene leaves to cherish her memory her son, Richard L. Sandor, Jr. of Bartlett, Tennessee; two daughters, Cheryl L. (Terrence) Foley of Austintown and Sharon S. (Clifford) Duke of Austintown; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren (with one on the way) and two sisters, her twin, Geraldine Baker of Florida and Dolores Wood of Pennsylvania.

Besides her husband, a brother, Andrew Drop, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Renee Sandor, preceded Geraldene in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and will continue with funeral services to be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church on South Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at the parish cemetery on South Schenley Avenue, where Geraldene will be laid to rest next to her husband.

