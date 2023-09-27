CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald W. “Jerry” Dickson, 77, passed away peacefully Monday, September 25, 2023.

He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. His charming smile and sharp wit will continue to live on in the memories of his friends and family.

Jerry was born June 29, 1946, in Warren, a son of the late Jack and Irene Dickson and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked as an electrician at Packard Electric for over 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Jerry enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, and painting, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with loved ones.

Jerry will be fondly remembered by his family, his wife, Nancy J. Crish Dickson; his three sons, Dr. Gerald E. Dickson of Howland, Michael J. Johnathan of Naples, Florida and David I. (April) Dickson of Liberty Township; his two grandsons, Blaine (Brittany) Cyr of Naples, Florida and Hunter J. Dickson of Ada; his three great-grandchildren, Brendan, Blake and Brielle; two brothers, Richard (Sheila) Dickson of West Virginia and Paul (Debbie) Dickson of Warren; sisters-in-law, Linda Dickson and Lynette Dickson and many nieces and nephews and many friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Alison Dickson and two brothers, Dexter Dickson and Tom Dickson.

Per Jerry’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Private interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Trumbull County via their website, svdptrumbull.org, Warren Family Mission via their website warrenfamilymission.org or to Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbetts-Wick Road, Girard, Ohio 44420 in Jerry’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.