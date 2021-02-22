George William Popovich, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George William Popovich, 94, passed away peacefully in his recliner early Friday evening, February 19, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.



George was born May 5, 1926, in Lowellville and was a son of the late George Popovich and Helen Hamrock Popovich.

He was raised in Struthers, graduated from Struthers High School and lived his life in the Mahoning Valley.





George proudly served as a rifleman in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during World War II.



After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked for 30 years for Youngstown Sheet & Tube in Struthers, retiring from the metallurgical department when the mill closed in September of 1977. After retiring from the mill, he worked as a salesman and driver for Creed The Cleaners on Bridge Street in Struthers.



Mr. Popovich was a former member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, where he was an usher and was a very active member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown. He served on the parish advisory council and was a church councilman. George volunteered with the church’s pyrohy, kolachi and bread making fundraisers and was involved in many other church projects and activities. He was the chairman of the after-liturgy social and fellowship group and served all of the coffee, donuts and pastries. In 2011, when Holy Trinity Church celebrated its 100th anniversary, George was the chairman of the social fundraising committee for the anniversary banquet.



In addition to his church activities, he was a member of the Ukrainian National Association and was a former member of the Struthers Athletic Club.



George enjoyed the outdoors and his main hobby was his huge vegetable garden. He would share the delicious vegetables he grew with family and friends and everyone looked forward to receiving a bagful of his wonderful tomatoes.



He was an avid football fan, especially of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He and family members took many weekend trips to South Bend to cheer on the Irish, and he treasured the photo of him with Coach Ara Parseghian, the head coach from 1964 – 1974. George was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns and of the Struthers Wildcats. He liked watching old westerns, especially John Wayne movies.



George leaves his wife of 47 years, the love of his life, Mary Ann Mamrich Popovich, whom he married June 23, 1973 in Holy Trinity Church; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nicholas “Sonny” Mamrich and Elaine Mamrich; Sonny and Elaine’s children, Eileen (Dr. James) Rammuno, Nick (Stephanie) Mamrich and Jonathan Mamrich; Sonny and Elaine’s grandchildren, Angeline and Anthony Rammuno; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



Sisters, Katherine Sweder, Mary Jacubea, Helen McFadden, Cecilia Stropich and Dorothy Popovich and brothers, Joseph and Jerome Popovich, preceded George in death.



Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church on West Rayen Avenue in Youngstown and are welcome to participate in the funeral service at Noon at the church. Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep George and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Due to the current virus pandemic, there will not be a memorial luncheon.



A procession to Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown will follow the church service, where graveside committal services with military honors will take place.



Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.



Special thanks to Sonny and Elaine Mamrich and family, for always being at George’s side whenever he needed their help.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The George Popovich Memorial Fund, in care of the family.

