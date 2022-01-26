YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George William Briach, 91, was called to be with the Lord, entering into eternal life on January 25, 2022 and in time to celebrate with his late wife, Donna, on her 91st birthday, the following day. Finally succumbing to his battle with cancer, George passed at his home with his children by his side.

George was born July 6, 1930, in Youngstown, the sixth of eight children born to the late John and Mary Stepay Briach and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1949 graduate of South High School, shunning certain collegiate scholarship offers and professional baseball opportunities, George volunteered and joined the United States Army.

Upon his discharge, George married his childhood sweetheart and lifelong love, Donna Jean Phillips on August 23, 1952. Together they were blessed to have celebrated 60 wonderful years shortly before Donna’s passing on September 1, 2012.

During their marriage, George and Donna were fortunate to have two children, Attorney George G. (Loretta) Briach of Canfield and Rhonda J. Briach of Hudson.

While employed by the City of Youngstown for more than 30 years, George committed his life to his family, serving as a wonderful husband, father, son and brother.

A singular word best described George; Selfless. His care and concern for others drove his existence. As a result, he was respected and loved by many.

George’s commitment to his daughter Rhonda was evidenced, in part, by his constant encouragement and involvement with her participation in the Mill Creek Girls Youth Softball League and her later participation in local adult leagues; she having inherited his love and passion for baseball. George served as Rhonda’s manager during her many years of participation. As he cared for her then, life evolved where Rhonda became his primary care giver in his final months.

With respect to his son George, their lifelong love and friendship was deepened in the development of their mutual enjoyment in golf, playing most frequently throughout the years; including enjoying many golf trips together until George’s later years. Their passion for the sport eventually brought Rhonda and his granddaughter into the family fold.

The “cherry on top,” however, of his long, full life, was the birth of his one and only grandchild, Rachel Briach. George and Donna spent countless hours with their “princess” during her formative years and that love and adoration continued to be shown and expressed throughout the remainder of his life.

In addition to his children, George (Loretta) Briach and Rhonda Briach and granddaughter Rachel Briach, George is survived by his sister Barbara J. Novicky of Austintown; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law George and June Phillips of Youngstown, whom he considered to be his siblings. Four nephews, Robert (Laurel) Kincart of Florida, Joseph Novicky (the late Dr. Dina Fedyna Novicky) of Austintown, Dr. Stephen Novicky, of Austintown and Dr. George Phillips of Lake Milton; two nieces, Joy Kincart Myers of Colorado and Marilyn Phillips Brode (Greg) of Youngstown and a great-niece Natalia J. Novicky.

In addition to his parents and wife Donna, George was predeceased by his sisters Mary (Robert) Kincart and Shirley Briach; brothers Michael, John (Adla), Steve and Walter (Leona) Briach and brothers-in-law Joseph Novicky and Norman Phillips.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the funeral home where funeral services will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.

Committal will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where George will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Donna.

Everyone in attendance for the calling hours and funeral service is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines.

To those who cannot attend the services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep George and his family in your prayers.

George’s family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley, who assisted in his needs during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Children’s Circle of Friends Foundation P.O. Box 4328 Youngstown, Ohio 44515.