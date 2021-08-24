George W. Emerick III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN – George W. Emerick III, 77, of the city’s west side, was pronounced dead of natural causes Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home.

George was born June 13, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of the late George W. Emerick, Jr. and Elizabeth Emerick and was a lifelong resident of the city.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked for U.S. Steel at the Ohio Works. He also worked for the Diocese of Youngstown as a maintenance man, from where he retired.

Mr. Emerick was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

George enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR and he loved the time he spent with his family.

His wife of 49 years, Patricia Mshar Emerick, passed away July 15, 2015.

George leaves three children, George W. IV (Beth) Emerick of Lisbon, Thomas J. Emerick of Youngstown and Jennifer A. (Steve) Krusely of Austintown and three grandchildren, Stevie, Mara and Tyler.

George will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, a sister, Elizabeth Loveland, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where George will be laid to rest next to his wife.

