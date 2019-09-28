George W. Crum, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown, for George W. Crum, 74, of Youngstown, who died Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

George was born December 22, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Leonard and Irene Crum and lived most of his life in Cincinnati, coming to Youngstown in 1989.

George graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked at the Norwood Plant as a lineman for General Motors for over 20 years. He then worked as a fork lift operator at General Motors, Lordstown, retiring in 2005.

George enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting. He was involved with the Boy Scouts when his sons were young and continued volunteering until his recent illness.

His wife, the former Mary Brinson, whom he married August 31, 1979, died April 10, 2009.

He leaves three sons, Brian (Michelle) Crum of Springfield, Missouri, Daniel Crum of Alliance, Donald Crum of Austintown and one grandson, Logan. George also leaves a sister, Sharon (Bob) Morris; a brother, Mike (Gayle) Crum and a sister-in-law, Sue (Curt) Taylor, all of Cincinnati.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 1 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.