George Stanislaw, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Stanislaw, 89, passed away peacefully late Monday evening, May 25, 2020, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

George was born July 29, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Mary Dutko Stanislaw and was raised in the Lansingville neighborhood on the city’s south side.

Mr. Stanislaw graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he excelled as a tailback on the football team and as a guard on the Redmen’s basketball team. His greatest “accomplishment” at Wilson, though, was meeting his high school sweetheart and ultimate love of his life, Dolores Strojny Stanislaw. George and “Doe” were married January 21, 1950 and were happily married for 67 years until her passing on December 9, 2017.

Not long after high school, Mr. Stanislaw joined the U.S. Air Force where he became a staff sergeant with United States Air Force Strategic Air Command 15 Air Force 93 Bomb Wing, located at Castle Air Force Base in California. During his fours years of service, he worked on the electrical wiring of B-29 bombers. He was also a third-baseman on the Castle Air Force Baseball All-Star Traveling Team and played against the nation’s top talented teams as well as the national champions at the time.

After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, George worked on the Erie-Lackawanna Railroad and then changed careers and became a general foreman of transportation for Republic Steel in Warren. The friends and relationships made during his working career lasted his entire life.

He was passionate about golf and enjoyed playing with his mill buddies and Wilson alumni, reaching a 2-handicap.

He was also a big fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes and attended many games.

Another of his passions was coaching and teaching baseball and football. He was one of the great men who was instrumental in improving the baseball fields at McCune Park in Canfield in the mid 1960s. He was a coach for many Little League and Pony League teams and he also coached football for the Austintown Little Falcons. He unselfishly gave not only to his son, but to many young athletes throughout the community, keeping his memory alive forever. He molded many very good players by his teachings and coaching passion from his heart and something heard from many of his past players was, “Mr. Stanislaw was like a second father to me.”

George was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Austintown Aerie No. 3298 and of the Saxon Club in Austintown, as well as a lifelong member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Youngstown. He also regularly attended Father Madden’s services that were held in Mill Creek Park, and faithfully attended Novena services at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown each Monday.

George leaves his son, Steven Stanislaw of Canfield; three grandchildren, whom he adored, Steven Stanislaw, Jr. of Denver, Mark Stanislaw of Columbus and Casey Stanislaw of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; a brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Annette Stanislaw; his nephew, Alexis; his niece, Alison.

Besides, his wife, a brother, Ray Stanislaw, is deceased.

George was a wonderful and caring husband, dad and grandpa and was honest, hardworking, direct to the point and demanded discipline, but with a kind heart. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. George is now with his sweetheart, his beloved Doe, in Heaven and is resting in peace.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where George will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

George’s family offers special thanks to Harbor Light Hospice and to the entire staff at Briarfield Manor. Special thanks to Kristen, Erika, and Angela and others at Briarfield for the kindness shown and compassion given, and for becoming part of George’s family for the past five years.

