George P. Bzinak, Girard, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George P. Bzinak, 76, passed away Friday evening, November 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

George was born March 17, 1943, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Helen Kopchik Bzinak and came to the area with his family as a child.

He was a 1961 graduate of Girard High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 213th Signals Detachment, during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Bzinak worked for Servomation Refreshments for 15 years and later worked as a shipping foreman for Easco Aluminum – Indalex, Inc., for 20 years.

He greatly enjoyed playing golf and earned his first hole-in-one at Mahoning Country Club. Mr. Bzinak also enjoyed spending time with his family and especially with his grandchildren.

George was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was a life member of VFW Post 419 in Girard.

His wife, Priscilla Halaparda Bzinak, whom he married August 30, 1969, passed away, March 23, 2004.

George leaves to cherish his memory his son, Richard (Carrie) Bzinak of Girard; his daughter, Kristen Pallone of Girard; six grandchildren, Connor, Natalie, Owen, Lauren, Georgianne and Evan; three sisters, Marie Gibbons of Pittsburgh, Patricia (Jack) Betts of Hubbard and Denise (Bill) Airhart of McDonald; a brother, Richard (Tina) Bzinak of Poland and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

George will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the funeral home and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard.

Interment with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where George will be laid to rest next to his wife.