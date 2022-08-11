AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Olinik, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.



George was born May 10, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Berdy Olinik and was a lifelong area resident.



He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked at US Steel in McDonald, Valley Containers in Mineral Ridge and Safety Way in Salem from where he retired.



George proudly served in the United States Air Force.



He was a member of St. Albans Lodge #677 F & AM.

George enjoyed classic cars, watching westerns and doing yard work. Most of all, George enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Christopher G. (Kristy) Olinik of Austintown; five grandchildren, Austin, Brianna, Kayla, Karly and Christopher Ty Olinik; two step grandchildren, Brianna and Branden Stephenson and a brother, William Olinik of Savannah, Georgia.



His wife of 51 years, Karen Blake Olinik, whom he married September 19, 1970, passed away April 7, 2022.



A brother, Michael Olinik, also preceded George in death.



Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a memorial service with military honors will be held at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A televisiA television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.