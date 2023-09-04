YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, George J. Kinnick, 87, who peacefully passed away Friday evening, September 1, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

George was born September 9, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late George, Sr. and Mary C. Malaskanic Kinnick and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and subsequently enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a paratrooper and a Green Beret.

After his time in the service, George enrolled in Youngstown University where he earned an associate degree. He then attended and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

In 1962, George became a licensed funeral director and embalmer with the state of Ohio. George began his career in the funeral business working at the former Schultz and Son Funeral Home on Belmont Avenue. On October 1, 1973, George founded Kinnick Funeral Home at its current location on North Meridian Road in Youngstown. In 2014, he oversaw the expansion of the business to Trumbull County, opening a second location on South State Street in Girard. George provided compassionate service to many families throughout the Mahoning Valley for the past 60 years.

Throughout his career, George was a member of many organizations including the National Funeral Directors Association, the Ohio Funeral Directors Association, where he was honored for his 50 years of service in 2012 and was a member and past president of the Tri-County Funeral Directors Association. He was also a member of the Ohio Embalmers Association and a member and past president of the West Side Merchants and Civic Association.

Mr. Kinnick was a longtime, active member of St. Brendan Church where he served on parish council and served as a lector. George was also a member of the former St. Casimir Church in Brier Hill where he served as a lector, worked the weekly bingo game on Friday night and was a member of its Knights of Columbus All Saints Council.

George enjoyed traveling the world with his family and friends. Throughout his travels, he visited many countries including Turkey, Egypt, China, Japan, Ireland, Russia and Italy. He enjoyed sharing stories of his travels and the many excursions he went on, including riding a camel in Egypt. While in Italy, George visited Vatican City where he and his late wife, Mary Alyce, had an audience with Pope John Paul II.

He was an avid fan of college football and enjoyed following the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed visiting the campuses in the fall for football games and he especially enjoyed his trip to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

George enjoyed Werther’s Original candy, Lorna Doone cookies, his signature cocktail, a Stinger and a good, hot cup of hazelnut coffee. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will always be remembered for his quick wit, his clever “one liners” and his “two hand salute.”

A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, George’s greatest joy in life was his family. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his family, going out to dinner and attending family gatherings and parties. His love and selflessness were never more obvious than when he tirelessly cared for his “sweetie” during her lengthy illness. His pride in his children and grandchildren was truly undeniable.

George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

George leaves to forever cherish his memory, his four children, Thomas E. (Tina) Kinnick of Boardman, Judith A. (Michael) Getsy of Columbiana, James G. (Tina) Kinnick of Austintown and William F. (Donna) Kinnick of Twinsburg; his eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dalton) Gbur, Jennifer Getsy, Jillian Kinnick, James (Marissa) Kinnick, Jessica Kinnick, Laura Getsy, Emily Kinnick and Jackie Kinnick; his four great-grandchildren, George Francis Gbur, Aubrey Jean Kinnick, Wayne Andrew Gbur and Addison Casey Kinnick; his brother, Donald Kinnick of Austintown; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

His beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Alyce Casey Kinnick, whom he married July 12, 1958, in Sacred Heart Church, passed away January 1, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

A committal service with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown where George will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife.

George’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to his many special care givers, Becky, Phyllis, Lisa, Paul and Rebecca and her team from Touching Hearts Home Health, for their kindness and compassionate care given to George over the last year.

George’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to either St. Brendan Church Memorial Fund 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, or the Ursuline Sisters 4250 Shields Road, Canfield.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.