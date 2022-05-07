YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Brdek, Sr., 70, passed away Friday morning, May 6, 2022 at Beeghley Oaks following a lengthy illness.

George was born September 26, 1951 in Warren, a son of the late Thomas and Anna Spelich Brdek and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1969 graduate of Braceville High School and attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting at the age of 59.

Mr. Brdek was a member of Austintown Community Church.

He was also a member of the Warren Junior Military Band and active in their alumni group. George was a dedicated family man who dearly loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

George leaves to cherish his memory, his four children, Samantha F. Brdek-Slocum (Andrew) of Ann Arbor, Michigan, George J. Jr. (Marie) Brdek of Austintown, Andrea V. Brdek (Aaron Jenson) of Madison, Wisconsin and Cassandra J. Brdek of Moline, Illinois; four grandchildren, Adam M. Brdek, Brooke A. Brdek, Joseph T. Slocum and Evelyn M. Slocum; a sister, Carol (Dennis) Hutchison of Dublin, Ohio and many extended family members.

His wife, Alicia Lynn Dyer Brdek, whom he married August 17, 1974, passed away November 13, 2018.

A brother, Thomas Brdek and a sister, Delores Dershaw also preceded George in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens where George will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife.

George’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.