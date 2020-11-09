George Horvatich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Horvatich, 94, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Youngstown after a long and fulfilling life.

George was born April 14, 1926, in Youngstown, a son of the late Nicholas and Catherine Janic Horvatich and lived most of his life in the Mahoning Valley.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans.

For 50 years, George was the owner/operator of George’s Locksmith Service in Youngstown and Austintown, helping many loyal customers in the area before he retired.

Mr. Horvatich was very proud of his Croatian heritage. He was a member of St. George Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge No. 66 in Youngstown and he was a longtime member of the Od Srca group, where he sang and played the bass and cello. George enjoyed going to concerts featuring Croatian music, both locally and in other States and he liked Croatian picnics and dinners at the Croatian home on Vestal Road in Youngstown. He also liked spending Saturdays and Sundays listening to ethnic music broadcast on the radio.

His beloved wife of 63 years, Irene Mary Fabian Horvatich, whom he married May 10, 1947, passed away October 24, 2010.

He will be sadly missed by his two daughters, JoAnn Horvatich (husband, Buzz Rogers) of Green and Donna (Richard) Yaniglos of Greensboro, North Carolina; a sister, Mary Bowman of Tempe, Arizona; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He will also be truly missed by the family cat, “Bandit” who was the light of his life.

Besides his wife, four brothers, John, Stephen, Nicholas and Joseph Horvatich and three sisters, Catherine Horvatich, Josephine Nicholson and Jana Dolphin, preceded George in death.

Family and friends may call from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. If paying respects to the family or attending the services, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember George and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the funeral home services and will be at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township, where George will be laid to rest next to his wife.

George’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor’s favorite animal charity, or to the Disabled American Veterans.

